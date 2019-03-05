X-Men Dark Phoenix trailer: Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey is an enormously powerful mutant

In the new international trailer of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, we see Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey blasting apart objects and admitting that she “breaks things.” It’s a volatile, action-driven fest of over two minutes that promises a lot of thrilling sequences in the movie.

In the clip, we see James McAvoy’s young Charles Xavier inducting Jean into the X-Men universe and telling her that he will fix things she breaks. A bond begins to form. However, Jessica Chastain’s character plays the antagonist who threatens to tear the gullible Jean apart from her newfound family of outcasts.

There is not much information that is revealed in the new clip. We see an array of characters and familiar faces from the previous X-Men films making an appearance, most prominently McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence, who play Charles Xavier, Magneto and Mystique, respectively.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “In X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.”

Dark Phoenix features Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy and Jennifer Lawrence among others. Directed and written by Simon Kinberg, the film will release on June 7.