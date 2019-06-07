Tamilrockers leaks X Men Dark Phoenix

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is the latest victim of Tamilrockers. A day after the film’s release, it was leaked by the piracy website, much to the dismay of fans. This comes as another release this week, Salman Khan’s Bharat fell prey to Tamilrockers.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix brings the curtains down on the decade long X-Men franchise. Its plot revolves around the mutants including Professor Xavier Charles (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) divided over whether to save or destroy Jean Grey as her powers become dangerously out of control.

While the film has received mixed reviews, Sophie Turner, who plays Jean Grey, has been lauded.

Now, with Dark Phoenix getting leaked and being available for download online, there is a possibility that the film’s box office collection might get affected in India.

Indianexpress.com’s Shalini Langer gave the superhero film a three and a half star review. She wrote, “Dark Phoenix does carry a lot of baggage, not to mention fatigue factor, and the burden of Avengers: Endgame and of the inevitable comparisons with a recent Marvel film with a woman as lead, which can seem quite similar.”

“And yet, it brings to the table something special. It gives us a heroine who is unapologetically strong, stronger than all the men in the room, sturdier than the one she is in love with, with no feminine qualities to make her go down easy with the audiences,” she added.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix has been directed by Simon Kinberg and also stars Nicholas Hoult, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain.