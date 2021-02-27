scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 27, 2021
Latest news

Wu Assassins standalone movie titled Fistful of Vengeance in development at Netflix

Wu Assasins movie Fistful of Vengeance will star original cast members Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan, Lawrence Kao and JuJu Chan Szeto.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
February 27, 2021 9:47:11 pm
Wu Assassins movieWriters of Wu Assassins season one are penning the film. (Photo: Netflix)

Streaming platform Netflix has ordered a standalone movie based on supernatural action series Wu Assassins, with Roel Reine attached to direct.

Titled Fistful of Vengeance, the 90-minute film will star original Wu Assassins cast members Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan, Lawrence Kao and JuJu Chan Szeto. Uwais will reprise his role as Kai Jin, along with Tan as Lu Xin Lee, Kao as Tommy Wah and Chan Szeto as Zan Hui.

According to Variety, actors Pearl Thusi, Rhatha Phongam, Francesca Torney and Jason Tobin are the new addition to the cast. Thusi will portray Adaku, Corney will essay the role of Preeya, Tobin is William Pan and Phongam is Ku An Qi.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Writers of season one of the show — Cameron Litvack, Jessica Chou, and Yalun Tu —are penning the film. Fistful of Vengeance is set to shoot in Thailand with production services provided by Living Films.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

No release date has been announced yet. The first season of “Wu Assassins”, created by Tony Krantz and John Wirth, premiered on Netflix in August 2019. It was well-received both by the audience and the critics.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

milind soman wife ankita konwar news
Milind Soman says his favourite place in the world is wife Ankita Konwar’s arms as they celebrate anniversary

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 27: Latest News

Advertisement