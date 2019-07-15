Would love to be part of it: Kumail Nanjiani on The Eternals

Kumail Nanjiani has not confirmed if he has joined the cast of Marvel’s The Eternals, but the actor said featuring in the superhero film would be “great”.

As per reports, the Pakistani-American actor is one of the artistes who is set to be a part of the new offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I cannot comment on that. It would be so great to be part of a superhero film. I would love it so much,” Nanjiani told Variety of the rumours.

Details about the movie and what character he would play is currently under wraps and Marvel gave no confirmation about the actor’s possible casting.

If true, the role would mark Nanjiani’s first venture into the superhero realm.

Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, as well as Keanu Reeves, are also in negotiations with the studio to join The Eternals.

Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of The Eternals is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.

Chloe Zhao is directing from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Marvel head Kevin Feige is producing.