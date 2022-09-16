scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Sam Mendes wants a woman to direct a James Bond film: ‘Would be wonderful’

Sam Mendes also said it will be difficult for "a younger actor" to step into the shoes of Daniel Craig. Craig stepped down as Bond in the last series title No Time To Die (2021).

Sam MendesDirector Sam Mendes from the sets of 1917 movie. (Photo: 1917/Instagram)

The actor playing the next James Bond will have to evolve and so will the director behind the new film, believes filmmaker Sam Mendes, who says it would be great to see a woman helming the upcoming movies in the long-running spy franchise.

Mendes, who directed Bond films Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015), said it will be difficult for “a younger actor” to step into the shoes of Daniel Craig. Craig stepped down as Bond in the last series title No Time To Die (2021).

“I don’t envy (producer) Barbara Broccoli having to follow Daniel’s five movies. He reinvigorated the franchise but the franchise is so huge that it’s very difficult for a younger actor to step into that.

Also Read |Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond with No Time to Die: ‘Massively grateful to have been given the chance to do it’

“I think that the actor playing Bond is going to evolve, the director has to evolve. I think it would be wonderful to see a woman directing Bond. I think it would be wonderful,” the director told entertainment outlet Deadline.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...Premium
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...Premium
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concernsPremium
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concerns
Ambedkar remarks cited in Karnataka HC hijab ban order ‘deeply offe...Premium
Ambedkar remarks cited in Karnataka HC hijab ban order ‘deeply offe...

Mendes also said it is unlikely that he will volunteer to make a third Bond picture.

“I don’t think they’d want me anymore,” he quipped.

“It was an incredible thing to do at that moment in my life; I couldn’t have asked for a better thing. I saw the world in a different way,” he said about Spectre and Skyfall.

Advertisement

Working on the Bond films was like “erecting scaffolding and building an entire world,” the Oscar-winning director said.

“It’s exhausting, in a different way,” he added.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Bond makers are yet to announce the casting of the new Bond.

Mendes is currently promoting his latest directorial Empire of Light. The romance drama starring Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward received its Canadian premiere at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 08:49:04 am
Next Story

YouTube, Meta will expand policies, research to fight online extremism

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

nandita das, kapil film TIFF
Kapil Sharma-starrer Zwigato’s premieres at Toronto International Film Festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement