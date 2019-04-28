Working with Quentin Tarantino was on Luke Perry’s bucket list

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is Luke Perry’s last cinematic appearance and film’s producer Shannon McIntosh says working in the Quentin Tarantino directorial was one of the items on the actor’s “bucket list”.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star will be seen playing Scott Lancer, an actor who features in one of the shows with fading western TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio). Brad Pitt stars as Dalton’s stunt double, Cliff Booth.

McIntosh said Perry’s character is an homage to the CBS Western series Lancer, which ran from 1968 to 1970 and featured actor Wayne Maunder as a character called Scott Lancer.

“Luke went in and won that part and deserved that part and owned that part, so it’s really special that was a bucket list that he was able to work with Quentin.

“His performance is amazing and he will be remembered as we release this movie, and his family will celebrate his performance with us,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Co-producer David Heyman added Perry brings “a very vivid character who is charismatic”.

“… and he brings heart to whatever he does. I think that it will be a pleasure for those fans of Luke to see,” Heyman said.

Perry died on March 5 at the age of 52.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is scheduled to be released on July 26.