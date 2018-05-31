Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Woody Harrelson hints at being a part of Venom 2

Venom 2 actor Woodey Harrelson speaks about what made him sign the film. The actor is all praise for Tom Hardy.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: May 31, 2018 7:37:56 pm
venom 2 woody harrelson Venom will hit theatres on October 5, 2018.
Actor Woody Harrelson has revealed that a sequel to Venom, starring Tom Hardy in the titular role, is already in development.

Harrelson, who recently starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story, revealed in an interview with Collider that the makers of the film are already planning a sequel and his role in it will be much more.

“Well, you know, Ruben Fleischer did ‘Zombieland’, directed it, so that was a big part of it. And also, Tom Hardy, I really respect and think he’s one of the great actors. So that, coupled with what is a really wonderful script, I felt like I kind of should, you know?

“Roll of the dice, because I’m just I’m in a little fraction of this movie, but I’ll be in the next one, you know? So I haven’t read that script, but anyways, just rolled the dice,” Harrelson said.

When asked about who he plays in Venom, Harrelson said, “I thought it was under wraps that I’m even in the movie.”

The War of the Planet of the Apes star is rumoured to be playing supervillain Carnage in Venom, which also features actors Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed and Jenny Slate in pivotal roles.

