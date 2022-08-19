Woody Harrelson, Laura Linney to lead drama movie Suncoast

Oscar-nominated actors Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney will take on the lead roles in the upcoming drama Suncoast. The project, which made the 2020 Black List, will mark the directorial debut of Laura Chinn, best known for creating the popular sitcom Florida Girls.

Chinn will write and direct the movie, which is based on her life experiences from the early 2000s, according to entertainment outlet Deadline. Also starring Nico Parker of Dumbo fame, the film is about a teenager living with her strong-willed mother (Linney) who must take her brother to live at a specialized facility.

There, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Harrelson) amid protests surrounding controversial medical cases. Searchlight Pictures has boarded the movie, which is scheduled to begin production in September. Jeremy Plager, Francesca Silvestri, Kevin Chinoy and Oly Obst are producing the feature.

Harrelson most recently starred in filmmaker Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and won the prestigious Palme d’Or. He was also seen The Man From Toronto opposite Kevin Hart.

Linney, known for movies like You Can Count on Me, Kinsey, The Savages and Mystic River, last starred in Netflix’s hit crime drama Ozark alongside Jason Bateman.