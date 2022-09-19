scorecardresearch
Woody Allen to retire after release of his next film

Woody Allen's most recent film was Rifkin's Festival, which had a limited release in the US and grossed just USD 2.3 million.

Woody AllenWasp 22 will be Woody Allen's last directorial. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Embattled director Woody Allen has announced that he will hang his boots after the release of his next film, Wasp 22. The 86-year-old filmmaker told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia that he is set to begin production on his swan song later this year in Paris with an all-French cast.

“My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing,” Allen said as quoted by entertainment outlet Variety. His next project will be a novel, he added.

Also Read |Woody Allen mulls end of career, talks with Alec Baldwin

Previously, Allen described Wasp 22 as “a sort of poisonous romantic thriller” and compared it to his 2005 film Match Point. In an interview with Alec Baldwin live-streamed on Instagram in June, the multiple Oscar winner had hinted at retirement, saying he plans to direct “one or two more” films.

Allen, who has faced backlash after his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, alleged he sexually abused her as a child, had made headlines following the release of HBO’s 2021 docuseries Allen v. Farrow, which explored the allegations against him. The director has repeatedly denied the claims.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 11:59:41 am
