Woody Allen: Have done everything that #MeToo movement would love to achieve

Woody Allen has pledged his support for the #MeToo movement a few days after Scarlett Johansson said she stands by him and would work with him again. Allen said no woman who has worked with him has ever complained and that he has always fulfilled the principles of the #MeToo movement.

Allen spoke to France24, “I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses (and) not one of them has ever complained about me, not a single complaint. I’ve worked with, employed women in the top capacity, in every capacity, for years and we’ve always paid them exactly the equal of men.”

He added, “I’ve done everything that the #MeToo movement would love to achieve.”

Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett Johansson, who has collaborated with Allen in movies like Scoop and Match Point, had said, “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime. I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.”

Dylan Farrow, Allen’s adopted daughter who has accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was just seven years old, had attacked Johansson for her comments on Twitter, saying, “Because if we’ve learned anything from the past two years it’s that you definitely should believe male predators who maintain their innocence without question.”

She added, “Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.”

Woody Allen has faced alienation in Hollywood, with actors like Michael Caine regretting working with him. His film, A Rainy Day in New York, which was supposed to be released by Amazon was halted after the #MeToo controversy erupted and is yet to find a release date in US.