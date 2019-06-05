Woody Allen’s next with Christoph Waltz to go on floors in July

Embattled filmmaker Woody Allen will be shooting his next film, starring Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon, in Spain.

Advertising

According to a statement by studio MediaPro, the film, which will be Allen’s 51st feature, has been tentatively titled, WASP2019.

The movie will also star Wallace Shawn, Sergi Lopez, Louis Garrel and Elena Anaya. It will start shooting in July in San Sebastian.

The film, described as a romantic comedy, will follow a married American couple who attend the San Sebastian film festival only to fall in love with different people.

Advertising

“She has an affair with a brilliant director of French cinema and he falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman living in the city. A romantic comedy that is solved in a funny way,” the studio said.

The project will mark the fourth collaboration between the studio and the filmmaker after Midnight in Paris, You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger and Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Jaume Roures of Mediapro said, “This latest movie has all the ingredients to be right up there along with what we’ve become accustomed to Allen’s talent: an intelligent script and a first-rate international cast.”

Allen’s long-delayed Rainy Day in New York is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Dylan Farrow, Allen’s adopted daughter with former wife Mia Farrow, has accused the director of sexually abusing her in the early 1990s while she was a child.

She reiterated her claims in a 2014 New York Times op-ed and other articles.

The allegations caught steam in the wake of the #MeToo uprising in Hollywood.