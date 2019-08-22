Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day In New York to open Deauville American Film Festival

Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day In New York will be the opening film at France’s Deauville American Film Festival.

The festival announced on its website that the controversial film will be its opening night movie on September 6.

The film, which stars Timothee Chalamet and Elle Fanning, was shelved by Amazon after sustained allegations of sexual abuse against Allen resurfaced in the wake of the #MeToo movement, mainly the accusations made by his daughter Dylan Farrow.

Allen has always strongly protested his innocence.

In the aftermath, Chalamet and co-star Selena Gomez donated their salaries from the movie to the Time’s Up movement, and Amazon cancelled the release of the film, as well as its future films with the director.

The studio claimed Allen’s comments about the #MeToo movement prompted it to cancel the contract.

The filmmaker later debuted a trailer for the film on his Facebook page.

The 2019 Deauville American Film Festival, which was established in 1975 as a means to highlight American productions abroad, runs from September 6 to 15 in France.