Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day In New York shelved indefinitely

Many activists had called out Woody Allen, who was accused of sexually assaulting his step-daughter Dylan Farrow. Many activists had called out Woody Allen, who was accused of sexually assaulting his step-daughter Dylan Farrow.

The release of director Woody Allen’s film A Rainy Day in New York has reportedly been put on hold by Amazon Studios Sources told PageSix that the film, which stars Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, Rebecca Hall and Jude Law, has been shelved indefinitely by Amazon Studios.

The film marks fourth collaboration between the 82-year-old director and Amazon Studios, after Cafe Society, Crisis in Six Scenes and Wonder Wheel. In 2016, the studio had signed a five picture deal with Allen who has been releasing a feature every year since 1982.

Amazon told Page Six that “no release date had ever been set” for the film that had concluded filming in 2017. The decision to shelve the project stems from the renewed focus on the director in the wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal and #MeToo movement.

Many activists had called out Allen, who was accused of sexually assaulting his step-daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a seven-year-old in the early 1990s. Actors like Michael Caine, Greta Gerwig, Kate Winslet and others, had expressed regret over working with the director.

Hall and Chalamet had announced that they will be donating their salaries from A Rainy Day in New York to charities in support of sexual abuse victims.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App