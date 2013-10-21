Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Won’t wait for seven years,Justin Timberlake on his next album

Justin Timberlake reveals he plans to release his next album sooner than seven years.

Written by PTI | Los Angeles | Published: October 21, 2013 10:05:53 am
Singer-actor Justin Timberlake,who released the second volume of The 20/20 Experience in September,revealed that he doesn’t plan to take a seven-year break from music again.

Speaking to Hollywood Outbreak about whether he has plans for another record,he said,”If I had to answer that question

now I would say no,but you never know. When you have a

vision and you have something to say then it’s time to say it,I don’t think you can rush it.

“But I will say that making all this music again opened me up in a way that because we did wait so long everything felt fresh and new again.”

The star added that he believes his next project will be different from The 20/20 Experience.

“I can tell you that if we were to do it again soon then it probably wouldn’t be 20-25 songs. It would probably be a different effort towards something else,but that could be exciting.

“The answer is I have no idea but my gut tells me that I don’t think it’s going to be seven years,” he said.

Timberlake will kick off his ’20/20 Experience World Tour’ with a show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on November 6.

