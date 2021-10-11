Wonka first look: Timothée Chalamet transforms into the eccentric chocolatier in this prequel

Timothée Chalamet has revealed his first look in the role of young Willy Wonka in upcoming prequel film called Wonka. Chalamet has big shoes to fill as late British author Roald Dahl’s iconic character has earlier been portrayed by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.

Is he up to it? Well, Chalamet is nailing the role as far as looks go. He sports a read coat, cravat and the familiar top hat. And he has shown that he has a great command over the craft of acting, particularly for his age.

Wonka tells the story of Willy Wonka before he became a chocolatier and opened his chocolate factory.

The film is being directed by Paul King, best known for helming both Paddington films. He has co-written the script with Simon Farnaby.

Apart from Chalamet, the cast of Wonka is otherwise strong too.Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Jim Carter, among others feature in the cast.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, published in 1964, is about a young boy called Charlie Bucket and his adventures with Willy Wonka and his chocolate factory.

The book was first adapted in 1971 as a musical directed by Mel Stuart, and starring Gene Wilder. It received positive reviews, and for many is the definitive portrayal of the character. In 2005, Tim Burton released a stylised take on the novel with Johnny Depp in the role. This one was also received overall good reception but was much more divisive.

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic Dune. The film is based on Frank Herbert’s celebrated sci-fi classic novel of the same name.

In India, Dune will release on October 22.