Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is considering Amazons spinoff

Patty Jenkins might helm a Wonder Woman 1984 spinoff on Amazons. Patty Jenkins might helm a Wonder Woman 1984 spinoff on Amazons.

It appears the Wonder Woman franchise is going to expand further after the sequel Wonder Woman 1984 hit theaters.

Patty Jenkins, the director of both films, told the press at CCXP in São Paulo, according to The Hollywood Reporter, that she is considering a spinoff movie based on the Amazons, the fictional female-only martial race of immortals who live in the hidden island paradise of Themyscira.

Diana or Wonder Woman is half-Amazonian. She is the daughter of the Queen of Themysicira, Hippolyta, and Greek king of the gods, Zeus.

Amazons were first seen in the original film released in 2017. Diana grew up on the island with the Amazons and left only after Steve Trevor took shelter with them while fleeing the Germans.

Also Read | Wonder Woman 1984 trailer: Five key takeaways

Patty Jenkins also said that she has a story for the third iteration in the Wonder Woman film franchise. Jenkins said, “We actually already know the whole story to it. It’s just a matter of, will we change our minds, and when [to make it]. I think what we don’t want to do is do it back to back.”

Also Read | Wonder Woman 1984 trailer: Gal Gadot’s Amazonian superhero reunites with Steve Trevor

She added, “It’s been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it’s important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes.”

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd