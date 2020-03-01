Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel join forces in these photos

When Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel pose together. (Photo When Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel pose together. (Photo

DC and Marvel’s best have joined forces. DC’s Wonder Woman and Marvel’s Captain Marvel posed together for two photos. Gal Gadot, who plays the role of Princess Diana in DC movies, and Brie Larson, who essays the role of Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, uploaded two photos of themselves posing with each other.

Apparently the photo is from the Academy Awards 2020 ceremony. Gal captioned the photo, “Make love ,Not war ❤️ @brielarson #oscars2020.”

Gadot first appeared as Wonder Woman in 2016’s Batman v Superman.

She reprised the role in her solo film, titled simply Wonder Woman, in 2017, and played the role once again in Justice League same year. Gadot will be seen in Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.

Brie Larson played the role first in Captain Marvel that released early in 2019. She appeared in the role once again in Avengers: Endgame later the same year. She is all set to return in Captain Marvel’s sequel. There is no release date yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd