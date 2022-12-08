Wonder Woman 3, Man of Steel 2 cancelled as DC reshapes future; Jason Momoa to be recast as Lobo: Report

New DC CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are looking to shake things up in a big way as they map out the future of the troubled DC Extended Universe. The biggest moves, according to a new The Hollywood Reporter article, is axing the already announced Wonder Woman 3, cancelling a follow-up to Man of Steel, and ending the Aquaman series after next year’s second film.

Basically, Gunn and Safran are aiming to conclude the DCEU as established by director Zack Snyder a decade ago, and this will probably include recasting the main characters. While Warner Bros was already trying hard to distance itself from Snyder’s dark vision for the franchise with the more colourful Aquaman movies, Shazam!, and Birds of Prey, most films retained the core cast that Snyder had set up.

Accordingt to THR, Safran and Gunn let Wonder Woman director and star Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot know last week that the film isn’t going to be a part of the vision for the future. This was after Jenkins turned out a story outline for the third movie. Last week, Gadot posted an unprompted tweet thanking fans for their support for Wonder Woman, and promised a movie that they’d all enjoy.

A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you🙅🏻‍♀️🙌🏼💃🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/XlzhrMx4xe — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 6, 2022

Similarly, Dwayne Johnson posted a tweet disputing reports that his recent film Black Adam had lost WB over $50 million. According to THR, WB isn’t moving forward with a Black Adam sequel either, but Johnson continued to suggest that the film successfully laid the groundwork for a new era in the franchise.

Johnson left no stone unturned in promoting Black Adam, which is tanking with less than $400 million globally against a reported budget of $200 million — the THR report suggest that the figure could be even higher — and was marketed with the promise of setting up a future face off between Black Adam and Superman. Henry Cavill, who had sat out the franchise for years, was brought back for a cameo, and later confirmed that he’s returning as the character. But THR said that while WB initiated talks for a Man of Steel 2, it’s probably going to go back on their decision to proceed with the film.

Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news – our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M.

Fact.

At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future.https://t.co/GBIgsbtnkq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 7, 2022

The one series that Gunn and Safran aren’t touching is director Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which has spinoff series and sequel films in development. But this series falls outside the ambit of the DCEU, as does director Todd Phillips’ Joker, which is about to get a sequel.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa will likely be recast as the character Lobo going forward, THR said. Momoa recently shared a video expressing excitement about landing a role that he had long been eyeing, and Gunn recently posted a picture of Lobo on Twitter.

Advertisement

Gunn and Safran are expected to present their plans to WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav within a week, by which time fans will probably have a clearer idea of where the DCEU is headed.