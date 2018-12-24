Wonder Woman 1984 wraps up filming

Wonder Woman 1984 has wrapped up filming, Gal Gadot announced on her Instagram account. The DC movie, directed by Patty Jenkins, has been under production since June. It is the sequel to last year’s Wonder Woman, which was the first out-and-out critical and financial hit the DC Extended Universe had seen.

Gadot posted on Instagram a photo of her in full Wonder Woman costume beside Patty Jenkins. She wrote in the caption, “We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special.. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I’m so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie.”

She also thanked Patty and said she is grateful to call her a friend, “Couldn’t ask for better partners on this.. I’m so lucky to have the one and only Patty Jenkins, as my director. She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves .. I am so grateful to call her my friend. And to our AMAZINGly talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun, thank you!”

Wonder Woman 1984, as the name reflects, will be set in the 1980s. Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, who last we saw sacrificing himself in the bomber plane to save the people below, is inexplicably back for the sequel. Robin Wright will also reprise her role as Antiope, in flashbacks.

Kristen Wiig will play the role of Cheetah, an arch-nemesis of Wonder Woman in comics. Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha have also been cast in yet unknown roles.

Wonder Woman 1984 will release on June 5, 2020.