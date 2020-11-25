Wonder Woman 1984 to hit Indian screens on December 25

Wonder Woman 1984 is helmed by Patty Jenkins. (Photo: Gal Gadot/Twitter)

Wonder Woman 1984 is all set to hit theatres in India on December 25, reported Variety. The Gal Gadot-starrer was earlier scheduled to release on October 2 but was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Helmed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Kristen Wiig and Chris Pine in pivotal roles. The 2017 film Wonder Woman was also directed by Jenkins.

Wonder Woman 1984 will debut in international theatres beginning December 16.

Gal Gadot’s superhero was first introduced in 2016’s Batman v Superman, before getting her solo film the following year. Wonder Woman was a huge critical and commercial success.

