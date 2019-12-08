Wonder Woman 1984 teaser: Gal Gadot is back as Princess Of Themyscira

Wonder Woman 1984 will release on June 5, 2020. Wonder Woman 1984 will release on June 5, 2020.

Ahead of the trailer launch, a teaser for Wonder Woman 1984 was released by Warner Bros. The film, which brings back Gal Gadot in the role of titular Amazonian goddess/superhero, picks up from 2017’s Wonder Woman.

Patty Jenkins, who earned praise all across the globe for directing the original, is back too. While Allan Heinberg penned the original, this time Jenkins has written the screenplay with Geoff Johns and David Callaham.

The teaser does not show anything in terms of the plot. There are a few shots of Diana stopping crime in what looks like a museum. She also uses her Lasso of Truth extensively and curiously in a shot appears to be swinging from bolts of lightning like Spider-Man. “Nothing good is born from lies and greatness is not what you think,” Gal says.

The first teaser is out! Stay tuned for the full trailer tomorrow!! Here we go…!!! 🙅🏻‍♀️💃🏻 #WW84 @WonderWomanFilm pic.twitter.com/Vax4Yde72D — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 7, 2019

Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord appears in a blink-and-you-miss-it shot.

Gadot shared the teaser on her Twitter handle. She captioned it, “The first teaser is out! Stay tuned for the full trailer tomorrow!! Here we go…!!! 🙅🏻‍♀️💃🏻 #WW84 @WonderWomanFilm.”

Apart from Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984 also brings back Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, the superhero’s love interest, though the reason is not clear yet. Trevor died at the end of the original film when he flew a warplane loaded with explosives high up in the air to save thousands of lives.

Kristen Wiig is playing the role of Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, the archenemy of Wonder Woman. Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright reprise their roles from the original film, the latter in flashbacks.

Hans Zimmer, the Oscar-winning composer who has scored other DC movies like The Dark Knight Trilogy, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, is also composing for Wonder Woman 1984, taking over from Rupert Gregson-Williams.

Wonder Woman 1984 will release on June 5, 2020.

