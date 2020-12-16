Wonder Woman 1984 review round-up: Gal Gadot-starrer is an ‘escapist superhero sequel’

The initial reviews of Wonder Woman 1984 are out. (Photo: Warner Bros)

The early reviews of Warner Bros film Wonder Woman 1984 are out, and so far, it seems like the film has not surpassed the expectations that were set by its predecessor. Starring Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Chris Pine among others, this Patty Jenkins film has been long-awaited by fans from all over the world.

Here’s what the critics are saying about Wonder Woman 1984:

Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson called the film “a little less wonderful” and wrote in his review, “In its best stretches—the first hour of the film, let’s say—WW84 sweetly revels in its old-school trappings, its hokey mystery, its goofy villain, its resourceful hero. The film is light on its feet, colourful and playful in a way not seen elsewhere in the DC Universe. It’s downright fun, with a rollicking opening set piece in a bright-hued shopping mall that sets the stage for cute antics to come—the film not only looks ’80s, but feels it, in all its decidedly uncool earnestness.”

Vulture’s Angelica Jade Bastién opined, “The disappointing sequel highlights not only the dire state of the live-action superhero genre in film, but the dire state of Hollywood filmmaking as a whole.”

Collider’s Matt Goldberg noted, “The movie has some great ideas about our current moment and rooting them in the excess and avarice of the Reagan 80s, but the plotting is an absolute mess that frequently forgets Diana in favour of confusing villain machinations. All too often, Wonder Woman 1984 becomes a victim of the very excess and shortcuts it seeks to critique even as it tries to uphold truth and sacrifice as central values we must celebrate if we’re to survive.”

Peter Debruge of Variety called it an “escapist superhero sequel” and wrote, “As the wishes stack up and the world falls into chaos, Wonder Woman 1984 loses its way, and while the ending’s not bad enough to renounce the satisfaction of what came before, it’s enough to shift our focus back to our own real-world predicament. What we need right now this movie can’t provide, but just maybe, it will inspire someone who can.”

Vox’s Alex Abad-Santos mentioned in his review, “WW1984 is three movies rolled into one: It’s at once a romance about lost love; a tale about the jealousy in our friendships; and the story of a sad, broken man desperate to take over the world. And it’s only the first two of these that truly take us somewhere wonderful.”

