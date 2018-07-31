Wonder Woman 1984: Patty Jenkins reveals Pedro Pascal’s look

Wonder Woman 1984 will release on November 1, 2019. Wonder Woman 1984 will release on November 1, 2019.

Patty Jenkins has revealed the look of Pedro Pascal from the upcoming DC superhero film Wonder Woman 1984. A sequel to last year’s Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984 will see a time jump from the first film’s setting of World War I to the 1980s.

Gal Gadot returns in the title role of Amazonian warrior goddess Princess Diana/Wonder Woman. Pedro Pascal, known for playing Prince Oberyn Martell in HBO’s Game of Thrones and DEA agent Javier Peña in Netflix’s Narcos, is one of the new cast members in the upcoming film.

Patty captioned the photo, “Can’t…Stop… Watching… @PedroPascal1 !!! #WW84.” In the photo, Pedro can be seen on the backseat of a car. He is wearing a blue striped suit and has a dense mop of hair done in 80s’ American hairstyle. Of course, his character could be practically anybody. He could be a villain. He could be an ally to Diana Prince. He could be a civilian. Or he could also be an original character written only for the film. We have no clue so far.

Previously, Gal and Patty teased the look of Diana in both civilian clothes and in full Wonder Woman costume. Chris Pine’s Steve Rogers has also been teased.

The look of Kristen Wiig, who will play the famous Wonder Woman villain Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984, was also revealed by Patty. But that was just her civilian look, perhaps before she turned into the supervillain. We are yet to see the feline villain in all her glory.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd