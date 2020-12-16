Wonder Woman 1984 opening scene promises a grand sequel

The opening scene of Wonder Woman 1984 looks quite promising. (Photo: Warner Bros/YouTube)

The much-awaited sequel of Wonder Woman 1984 is due to release in less than two weeks and to amp up the excitement, the makers have released the opening scene of the sequel. Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, is directed by Patty Jenkins.

The film opens in Themyscira with Diana’s (Gadot) voice-over where she is talking about the lessons from her youth. We see a young Diana run across the forest until she lands up in a huge stadium filled with her countrywomen. A young Diana is competing in the games, even though her competitors are much older than her. At this crucial juncture, Antiope (Robin Wright) steps in for some sage advice.

Journey to Themyscira and see young Diana in action in this exclusive first look at the opening scene of #WonderWoman1984, in theaters and on HBO Max December 25. pic.twitter.com/3I2jIZilGE — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 15, 2020

As she starts running in the competition, we see flashes of older Diana running through the streets of Washington DC, the lobby scene that has been teased in the previous clips and a tiny scene featuring Wiig.

This time, Wonder Woman is facing two foes – Kristen Wiig’s The Cheetah and Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord. Wiig, in a statement to PTI, spoke about her character’s chemistry with Diana and said, “I think Diana does see something in Barbara that she’s missing in her life: Barbara’s sort of openness and desire to be a part of society, because Diana’s so alone, too. I think they connect over that in a big way.”

After many delays, Wonder Woman 1984 is releasing on HBO Max and select theatres in the US. In India, the film will release in theatres on December 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

