Wonder Woman 1984 new trailer: Gal Gadot’s superhero takes on the Cheetah in this dazzling video

A new trailer for the upcoming DC superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 was released during the DC FanDome event. The film is a sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman and brings back Gal Gadot as the titular superheroine as well as director Patty Jenkins.

The trailer revealed more of its two villains — Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord and Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah. The film is set in the 1980s. The trailer is packed with a few truly stunning action scenes and special effects that promise a visual delight for Wonder Woman fans. It is not just Diana’s confrontation with the Cheetah, which we do get a glimpse of, but also the other sequences which grab your attention, including the one in which Diana uses Lasso of Truth in a creative fashion.

Pascal’s Maxwell remains enigmatic. There is also a lot more of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, though we are still not told how he is alive and young after dying towards the end of World War I in the original film. Patty had earlier promised the explanation will make sense.

Gal Gadot’s superhero was first introduced in 2016’s Batman v Superman, before getting her solo film the following year. Wonder Woman was a huge critical and commercial success.

