Wonder Woman 1984’s latest promo teases an emotional, hopeful tone

Wonder Woman 1984 releases in theatres around the world on December 25. (Photo: Warner Bros)

A new teaser for Wonder Woman 1984 is out. The promo is all about the emotional side of the Princess of Themyscira. The teaser also shows off new footage from the movie.

The teaser has a considerably relaxed tone than the trailer. It suggests that Wonder Woman 2 will not only be a collection of action sequences, but will find time for some reflective moments as well.

Hans Zimmer’s evocative music also helps.

Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen), the mother of Diana Prince, which is Wonder Woman’s civilian identity, speaks in voiceover.

Wonder Woman 1984 is a sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman and brings back Gal Gadot as the titular superheroine. Patty Jenkins also makes a comeback as the director.

In the film, Wonder Woman will clash with Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah. Chris Pine is back as Steve Trevor too, though he clearly died in the first film.

Earlier promos and trailers have promised a film that is much bigger than the original, with large-scale set pieces and visual effects. Patty Jenkins has confirmed that the story and setting are rooted in 80s’ America, and the film is not just accidentally set during that time.

The official description of Wonder Woman 1984 reads, “Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.”

Wonder Woman 1984 releases in Indian theatres on December 25.

