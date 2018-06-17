Wonder Woman 1984: Everything we know about this DC sequel

Wonder Woman 1984 will release on November 1, 2019. Wonder Woman 1984 will release on November 1, 2019.

After Wonder Woman was an unprecedented critical and commercial success, it was inevitable that the film would get a sequel. Turns out, the sequel will be released in November next year and the teasing has begun already. Director Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and producer Geoff Johns have released details about the film in bits and now we have a decent idea about how the film is going to turn out, even though some aspects are still kept under wraps.

Wonder Woman was a step ahead of other DC film universe movies that had solemn or out-and-out dark tone. While dark tones suited Batman, fans did not like what Zack Snyder did with Superman. The most optimistic of superheroes was written as a fascist thug who – wait for it – wasn’t averse to killing people. Patty Jenkins rightly ignored everything that was done before in the cinematic universe and went for a hopeful film with a lighter tone and a more colourful palette. The result was that Wonder Woman became a phenomenon. Can Jenkins and Gadot recreate the magic? Here is everything we know about upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984.

Title and setting

Wonder Woman 1984 will be set in – you guessed it – 1980s. The backdrop would be Cold War and apparently, Gal Gadot will come in conflict with the Soviet Union. We cannot help but wonder what threat the dying Soviet Union could pose. It is interesting, though, that the makers did not go for a post-Justice League setting. The film was a disaster and most of Wonder Woman 2 would have had to focus on course-correcting the big DC team-up film. So just like the first film, Wonder Woman 1984 is going to be largely an independent film. And that is a good thing.

So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/Gn0jICiIAH — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 9, 2018

Villain

Kristen Wiig is going to play the archvillain of the comic-book Wonder Woman – Cheetah. There have been various iterations of the character as is common in comics. Reports suggest that it would be New 52 (the big DC Comics overhaul) Barbara Ann Minerva, which is good and it would be interesting to see how the character is written and what Wiig, a good actor, brings to it.

Wonder Woman’s costume

Gal Gadot’s costume as the Princess of Themyscira seems a little more vivid than before. There is also a new sheen on the getup. Apart from that, it seems unchanged.

Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor

Okay, this is by far the most intriguing thing about Wonder Woman 1984 yet. Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor met his death after his aircraft exploded in midair. Or did he? Here he is, in this promotional photo of the sequel. And ideally, he should be above 80, but here he looks as though not a day has passed. What is the matter? Will we see time-travel? Is Steve Trevor the Greek god Eros in disguise (it has happened in comics)?

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal (Oberyn Martell/Red Viper and Javier Peña in Narcos) is going to play an undisclosed role in Wonder Woman 1984. The fact that his role is being kept under wraps says that he might be a surprise villain.

No Sameer, Charlie and Chief Napi

This one is a bummer. Wonder Woman had a strong supporting cast and some heartwarmingly written characters. We will not see the fun interplay of these courageous characters who bravely took on the Germans. All the actors did a great job and their absence will be deeply felt.

