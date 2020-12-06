Wonder Woman 1984 early reactions: Gal Gadot-starrer is an ‘absolute blast from start to finish’

Wonder Woman 1984 releases on December 25. (Photo: Warner Bros)

There are still a couple of weeks left before we will be able to catch Wonder Woman 1984 in theatres (or, if you are in the US, on HBO Max), but the first reactions to the film are out. And so far, it looks like it has recreated the magic of the original 2017 film.

The film brings back Gal Gadot as the titular superheroine as well as director Patty Jenkins. Chris Pine is back as Steve Trevor too, though we still do not know why.

Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig play the film’s bad guys — Max Lord and Cheetah, respectively.

The original was noted for its hopeful and light tone, ample humour and more vibrant palette, as opposed to the grim, dark tone of the then rest of the DC film universe. It appears the sequel carries forward those themes and tone.

Fandango’s Erik Davis tweeted, “I’m so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it’s stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC’s best sequels. I was in tears when it ended.”

Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis wrote, “I’ve seen #WonderWoman1984! @PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained. Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars!”

Geeks of Color’s Dorian Parks said, “I had the chance to watch #WonderWoman1984 early! I loved the first film and I can confidently say the sequel takes everything to another level! Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig absolutely kill it as Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. Let Patty Jenkins take charge of the entire DCEU!”

IGN’s Terri Schwartz wrote, “I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince.”

