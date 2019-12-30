Wonder Woman 1984 declared the most anticipated Hollywood movie of 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 will release on June 5, 2020. Wonder Woman 1984 will release on June 5, 2020.

Gal Gadot starrer DC superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 is the most anticipated movie among the releases next year, according to American movie ticketing company Fandango. The film has whipped up the excitement among the fans through its impressive trailer that has grabbed their attention.

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow was the runner-up. The list also includes Marvel’s own Eternals, Mulan, No Time to Die and others.

The full list of the movies is as follows:

1.Wonder Woman 1984 (June 5)

2. Black Widow (May 1)

3. Marvel’s Eternals (Nov. 6)

4. Mulan (March 27)

5. No Time to Die (April 10)

6. A Quiet Place Part II (March 20)

7. Birds of Prey (Feb. 7)

8. In the Heights (June 26)

9. Pixar’s Soul (June 19)

10. Fast & Furious 9 (May 22)

Gal Gadot has another reason to celebrate as she topped the list for most anticipated actress of 2020. Scarlett Johansson, similarly, came second. Emily Blunt, Margot Robbie and Zendaya were at the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Gal Gadot returns as the Princess of Themyscira in this 80s set sequel which also brings back the director Patty Jenkins. The film follows the immensely successful Wonder Woman, and strangely Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor is back too. Patty Jenkins is directing it as well, and Kristen Wiig plays the role of Cheetah, Wonder Woman’s archvillain. Pedro Pascal is cast as Maxwell Lord. Robin Wright too will be seen in flashbacks as Antiope. Wonder Woman 1984 releases on June 5, 2020.

