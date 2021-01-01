Wonder Woman 1984 crosses 100 million dollar mark worldwide

Patty Jenkins directorial Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Chris Pine, has collected 100 million dollars globally, according to Warner Bros.

Warner Bros Domestic Distribution President Jeff Goldstein and International Distribution President Andrew Cripps said in a joint statement on New Year’s Eve, “Congratulations to Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Chuck Roven and the entire cast and crew who made ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ allowing fans and film lovers to return to the thrilling experience of being at the movies. Audiences around the world where markets are open have been showing up to watch the next chapter in Diana Prince’s action-packed story,”

Warner Bros has already greenlit a third Wonder Woman movie. It will bring back director Patty Jenkins and Gadot.

Wonder Woman 1984, which released in India on December 24, saw Diana facing Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah and Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord. Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor also made a comeback.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave Wonder Woman 1984 two stars. She wrote in her review, “Jenkins again displays the deft touch she had shown in the previous Wonder Woman, lending Diana’s action-filled combats a frenetic and thrilling pace. One of Diana’s several gripping clashes with Barbara takes place right outside the US President’s office. Not one but two women calling the shots in the White House, as the world’s most powerful man is rendered helpless — now that there is an idea.”