Monday, December 21, 2020
Top news

Wonder Woman 1984: Character guide

Wish to know more about the characters in Wonder Woman 1984? We're here to help.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | December 21, 2020 4:30:38 pm
Wonder Woman 1984, wonder woman 1984 charactersWonder Woman 1984 will release in India on December 24. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Wonder Woman 1984 will be the last major big screen release for a year that has been mostly devoid of those. In the film, Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman who will clash with Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah. Chris Pine is back as Steve Trevor too.

Diana Prince

wonder woman 1984 gal gadot Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. (Photo: Warner Bros)

That is Wonder Woman’s civilian name. Born and bred on hidden, mythical Utopian island called Themyscira, Diana was a naive woman with superpowers when she left her home to fight for humanity. She is now more mature and aware of how the world works.

Steve Trevor

Chris Pine's Steve Trevor wonder woman 1984 Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor is back in Wonder Woman 1984. (Photo: Warner Bros)

In 2017’s Wonder Woman, Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor met his maker after his aircraft exploded in midair. Or did he? Whatever it be, Steve is back in Wonder Woman 1984. An American pilot, who was also a spy tasked to find out what the Germans are up to, Steve first crossed paths with Diana in the first film. Diana and Steve halted the nefarious designs of the German general Erich Ludendorff and Ares, the Greek god of war, who was pulling the strings.

Barbara Minerva or Cheetah

Kristen Wiig, Kristen Wiig ww84, Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Cheetah is the arch-nemesis of Wonder Woman in comics. In Wonder Woman 1984, Kristen Wiig is essaying the Barbara Minerva iteration of the supervillain. Barbara is an archaeologist who becomes Diana’s friend. At some point, she gains the magical powers of a superhuman with Cheetah like combat style and agility, and also comes in conflict with Diana.

Maxwell Lord

Pedro Pascal wonder woman 1984 Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Pedro Pascal plays Maxwell Lord, a businessman who has promised to give people what they want. He possesses a mystical stone that allows him to grant wishes. However, nothing comes for free, and he takes back something in return. And that cannot be good, can it?

Antiope

Robin Wright, wonder woman 1984 Robin Wright as Antiope. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Robin Wright’s Antiope is dead in the current timeline, but there are always flashbacks. She has had a significant impact on Diana and is perhaps more responsible for what Diana became than even Diana’s mother.

Hippolyta

Hippolyta wonder woman 1984, wonder woman 1984, Hippolyta in the original Wonder Woman. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Connie Nielsen will also return as Diana’s mother and the ruler of Themyscira, Hippolyta.

