Marvel Studios’ new show has an Iron Man connection, 90% Rotten Tomatoes rating and praise from the viewers: ‘Please make a season 2’

The whole superhero genre in general has had a rocky couple of years, with Marvel Studios bearing most of the grunt. While the studio has tried to reinvent itself after the events of Avengers Endgame, many of the projects weren’t received with a lot of love. Their journey into shows and mini-series has also given mixed results, with only a few that have hit the mark. However it seems like Marvel might be able chalk up another show as a win, with their new mini-series Wonder Man collecting praise from every avenue in town.

The series follows the life of Simon Williams, a struggling actor who wants to make it big in Hollywood. During his journey he bumps into Trevor Slattery, which should bring back some good memories for Marvel fans. For the unversed, Trevor is also an actor who was used as the pseudo villain in Iron Man 3. Tony Stark later uncovers the truth and gets the real bad guy during an exciting climax scene consisting of all of his Iron Man suits.