Women sound dumb if they don’t believe in feminism: Melissa McCarthy

Comedian Melissa McCarthy thinks women sound “dumb” if they do not support feminism. Comedian Melissa McCarthy thinks women sound “dumb” if they do not support feminism.

The “Spy” star believes those who do not consider equal rights for women as a top priority are “ill-informed”, reported Femalefirst.

“I always think, ‘Oh, that sounds so dumb.’ And I don’t mean that in a hateful way. It just sounds so ill-informed.

“Do you think women should be paid less? You don’t believe in equality for women? I think people have worked hard to put a negative spin on the word,” she said.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old actress insists she champions women of all shapes and sizes and has slammed the “epidemic” of size-shaming, which she says affects the majority of girls across the world.

“There’s an epidemic in our country of girls and women feeling bad about themselves based on what 0.5 per cent of the human race looks like.

“It starts very young. My message is that as long as everybody’s healthy, enjoy and embrace whatever body type you have.”

