Will Smith’s daughter Willow on his Oscars slap incident: ‘I accept my family for their humanness’

Singer Willow Smith, daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, said that she doesn’t hold any negativity in her heart after the Oscars controversy involving her father. In a new interview, she said that since her family is constantly under scrutiny, their flaws as human beings are also not forgotten.

During the 94th Academy Awards ceremony in March 2022, comedian Chris Rock had cracked a joke about Jada’s shaved head. Will did not take the jibe sitting down. He walked up to the stage and slapped Chris during the live telecast, minutes before he won an Oscar for his performance in King Richard. Will eventually issued a statement apologising for his behaviour, and more recently, released a video expressing remorse for his actions.

Willow, 21, had so far not reacted to the incident. Now, in an interview with Billboard, she said, “I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness.” She added, “Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest.”

He further said, “I was fogged out by that point. It is all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. When he is, he will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk. I want to apologize to Chris’s mother. I saw an interview [she] did, and that was one of the things I just didn’t realize. I wasn’t thinking, but how many people got hurt in that moment. I want to apologize to Chris’ mother, I want to apologize to Chris’s family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man. This is probably irreparable. I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuance and complexity of what happened in that moment. I’m not going to try to unpack all of that right now, but I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. No part of me that thinks that is the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insult.”

Post he incident, Will has been banned from attending the Oscar ceremony for 10 years and has resigned from the Academy.