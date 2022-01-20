Willem Dafoe to host Saturday Night Live for the first time

scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 20, 2022
By: PTI | Los Angeles |
January 20, 2022 7:14:45 am
Willem Dafoe

Hollywood star Willem Dafoe is set to make his debut as a host on late-night stand-up show Saturday Night Live (SNL). According to Variety, the 66-year-old actor will host the January 29 episode of the comedy series.

Dafoe will be joined by musical guest, singer Katy Perry, who is making her fourth appearance on the show.

A four-time Oscar nominee, Dafoe is known for starring in movies such as Platoon, Shadow of the Vampire, The Lighthouse, The Florida Project and At Eternity’s Gate, John Wick and Aquaman.

The actor most recently reprised his role as Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also stars in filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley.

Dafoe will next be seen in Robert Egger’s The Northman, Western movie Dead for a Dollar and Yorgos Lanthimos-directed Poor Things.

