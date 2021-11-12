Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson to headline The Legend of Ochi

Actors Willem Dafoe and Emily Watson will feature in studio A24’s upcoming fantasy movie The Legend of Ochi. The film will be helmed by debutante director Isaiah Saxon, who previously made music videos and projects for artistes like Bjork, Panda Bear, Dirty Projectors, Kanye West and Grizzly Bear.

Also starring Finn Wolfhard and Helena Zengel, The Legend of Ochi is based on Saxon’s original characters, world and screenplay, reported Deadline.

It follows a young girl (Zengel) who runs away from home and learns to communicate with an elusive animal species known as Ochi.

The movie will include an original score by composer and Dirty Projectors founder Dave Longstreth, a frequent collaborator of Saxon’s animation and film studio Encyclopedia Pictura.

The Legend of Ochi will be produced by Saxon and Encyclopedia Pictura along with Traci Carlson and Richard Peete for Neighborhood Watch and Jonathan Wang with Year of the Rat.

Filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca and Angela Russo-Otstot of AGBO will executive produce, alongside Louise Lovegrove and Alex Plapinger.