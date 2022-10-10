Will Tom Cruise film his next movie in outer space: report

Seems like Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who is known for going to extreme lengths to achieve cinematic triumph for each of his projects, will be doing the same once again by becoming the first actor to film a movie in outer space.

According to the NY Post, Cruise has reportedly teamed up with filmmaker Doug Liman on a movie pitch that involves filming in space, an idea that was first tabled in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic halted plans. Reports suggest that the actor-director duo reached out to Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) on an idea which will see Cruise take a rocket up to the International Space Station.

The NY Post has reported that UFEG Chairman Donna Langley revealed most of the movie would be shot on earth, culminating in “the character [going] up to space to save the day”.

Cruise would be the first movie star to shoot in outer space on the International Space Station, given that the idea actually materialises into something.

Though this might seem like an unprecedented move from the actor, it is not at all surprising because he is renowned for his ambitious stunt work.

Back in July, on the actor’s 60th birthday, his Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie shared a rare photo of the US actor performing a truly insane stunt. In the image, Cruise was dangling from an airborne red biplane with very barely any assistance, as per NY Post.