scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Will Smith’s Emancipation scores mixed reviews so far, gets 59% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

The Emancipation movie directed by Antoine Fuqua is based on the true 1863 story of a former slave named Gordon, called Peter in the film. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Dec. 9.

Emancipation movieFirst look poster of Will Smith from Emancipation film. (Photo: emancipationmovie/Instagram)

Apple TV+’s 2022 slavery drama Emancipation, actor Will Smith’s first film since his famous slap of comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, has received mixed early reviews from film critics. The movie has scored a 59% positive rating on Rotton Tomatoes so far, with 14 out of 24 reviewers applauding the film as of Thursday afternoon.

The movie directed by Antoine Fuqua is based on the true 1863 story of a former slave named Gordon, called Peter in the film, and the photographs taken of his battered back that depict the brutalities of American chattel slavery. It is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Dec. 9.

Also Read |Will Smith wishes people do not ‘penalize’ his film Emancipation’s team for his Oscar slap: ‘My deepest hope is..’

The first batch of reviews have earned Emancipation the rotten label, as many reviewers voice their disappointment in the historical action film’s execution.

“Emancipation devolves into a confused jumble of messages,” Lovia Gyarke from The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...

Several critics however applauded Smith’s performance as the lead. Johnny Oleksinski from the New York Post praised Smith’s “rich emotionality and laser-focused intensity”.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Smith had already completed filming of Emancipation when he walked onto the Academy Awards stage in March and slapped Rock for making a joke about the hairstyle of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The King Richard star, who won best actor shortly after the assault, was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years, but he remains eligible for nominations and awards.

During the Los Angeles premiere of the film on Wednesday, Reuters asked Smith how it felt to be back in public at a Hollywood event. “So far, so good,” he said.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 09:56:01 am
Next Story

Delhi HC stays Shahdara Bar Association circular imposing ‘dress code’ for law interns

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s fun-filled engagement album
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close