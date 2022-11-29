Will Smith wishes people do not ‘penalize’ his film Emancipation’s team for his Oscar slap: ‘My deepest hope is..’

Hollywood actor Will Smith, who is looking forward to the release of his slavery drama, Emancipation is worried that the efforts of the film’s team might get jeopardised due to his actions. The actor infamously slapped Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Though Smith has expressed his ‘deep remorse’ for the slap in the past, the movie-going audience still hasn’t forgotten about it. The actor feels there might be some people who would not be ready to watch him on the screen yet.

Speaking to Variety, the actor said, “I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready.” But he also added that he is concerned about the Emancipation team who have worked hard on the film. “My deepest concern is my team – Antoine (director Antoinie Fuqua) has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career. The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team,” Smith expressed.

Apple TV’s film Emancipation, featuring Will Smith in the lead role, focuses on a man named Peter (Smith), who escapes the shackles of slavery. The film, directed by Antoinie Fuqua, is inspired by the real story of an escaped slave, who is known as ‘Whipped Peter’ in history. The film will release on December 9 on Apple TV Plus.

Earlier this year, during the Oscars 2022 ceremony, stand-up comedian and host Chris Rock poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith‘s hair-loss, being unaware that she suffers from alopecia. This infuriated Will Smith who walked up to the Oscars stage and slapped Rock. The motion picture academy banned Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following the slap.