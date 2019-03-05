Will Smith to play Venus and Serena Williams’ father in King Richard

Will Smith has signed up to play Richard Williams in the movie King Richard, Variety reports. Richard is the father of global tennis stars and sisters Venus and Serena Williams.

King Richard will be based on a script written by Zach Baylin and according to Variety, the film “will center on Richard Williams overcoming hardship, skepticism, controversy, and his own troubled past to instruct his daughters, starting when they were four years old on the tennis courts of Compton, Calif. — despite not having a background in tennis.”

Tim and Trevor White are set to produce King Richard under the banner of Star Thrower Entertainment. Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment company will also produce the film.

Will Smith, who recently opted out of the Suicide Squad sequel, is currently shooting for Bad Boys for Life. He is also playing the role of Genie in Disney’s live-action take on animated classic Aladdin. He takes over the reins from the late Robin Williams. The film releases on May 24, 2019.