Will Smith visits Taj Mahal

Will Smith was at Taj Mahal, Agra on Wednesday.

Will Smith, who came to India to attend an event and shoot a dance number in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2, visited Taj Mahal in Agra on Wednesday. From the looks of it, the Hollywood star had great fun at the mausoleum. He struck quite a few poses for the paparazzi and also clicked a photo with the security personnel there.

A few days back, Smith also posted a photo from the sets of Student Of The Year 2 where he could be seen doing a dance step with Tiger Shroff. He captioned the image as, “On Set in Bollywood!! Shout out to the Cast & Crew of Student of the Year 2. Thanx for Letting Me Play. :-) 📷: @westbrook @sadaoturner.” The female leads Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey also shared a few behind the scene photos from the sets of the Punit Malhotra directorial.

Will Smith strikes a pose at Taj Mahal, Agra. (Photo: APH Images)

Will Smith visited India to shoot a song sequence in Student of the Year 2. (Photo: APH Images)

Recently, at an event in New Delhi, Will Smith said at one point in his life, he had decided he never wanted to be broke again and set himself a goal to be the best movie star in the world.

Will Smith posed for the photographers at Taj Mahal. (Photo: APH Images)

Hollywood star Will Smith. (Photo: APH Images)

On the big screen, Smith has regaled cinegoers with movies like Hitch, I am Legend, I, Robot, and Men in Black I, II, & III. He even featured in the recent Netflix film Bright. He has also worked on three biopics — Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness and Concussion.

