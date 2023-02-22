Will Smith seems to be over the ‘slapgate’ as he poses with his Oscar in new TikTok video, netizens say ‘only Will can make this joke’

It’s been an year since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars stage and after offering various apologies on multiple platforms, it looks like Will Smith has now moved on from the so-called apology tour. The King Richard actor recently took to his TikTok and posed with his trophy. The TikTok has Will reacting to a woman saying that you can pick up any object and ask what it thinks of you.

“So, for example, you can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you, and you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition,” she says and Will seems to be listening to her intently. After her video ends, Will picks up his Oscar trophy and gives a bemused look towards the camera.

One of the comments read, “You should ask Chris? 🤷🏽‍♀️” But there were many who cheered for Will for not apologising. They wrote, “I’m glad you’re back! No more apologies PLEASE!” “Feel like only Will can make this joke,” read another comment.

One of the tweets read, “I’m sure his Oscar is telling him he is making light of a situation that was totally unprofessional on his part and disrespectful to his then friend, Chris Rock. 😡” And there were many comments regarding how Will should not be making fun of slapping someone and acting like nothing had happened.

Will Smith won his first Academy Award for Best Actor at the 2022 Oscars. On the same night, he slapped Chris Rock on the stage after he apparently made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. In an earlier conversation with Trevor Noah, Will said, “That was a horrific night as you can imagine. There are many nuances and complexities to it but at the end of the day, I lost it.”