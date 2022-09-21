Will Smith says gratitude is ‘highest virtue’ as he sings Happy Birthday to wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Watch video

Actor Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her 51st birthday on Sunday, surrounded by her friends and family. On Tuesday, she shared a video of the celebrations on Instagram, and captioned the post, “✨I’m so grateful for all the birthday love yesterday✨ Thank you 🥰🙏🏽🥰.”

The video shows a small gathering of people, all of whom are singing the birthday song for Jada. She’s wearing a pink sweater and a cap. Her husband, actor Will Smith, stood on her side, while their son Jaden stood behind her as she walked towards her birthday cake and blew out the candles. Smith sang the loudest, and declared that ‘gratitude’ is the ‘highest virtue’ after his wife said that she was grateful for the life she has.

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

The Smith family has had a rather eventful year, after Will Smith’s infamous attack on comedian Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. Smith was triggered after Rock made a joke about Jada’s appearance. He walked up from his front-row seat and slapped Rock across the face minutes before winning an Oscar for Best Actor, and saying in his tearful speech that people have tried to bring him down and he’s taken it all on the chin.

He was later spotted enjoying himself at post-ceremony parties. Smith subsequently resigned from the Academy and was banned from attending Academy-related functions, including the Oscars, for 10 years. He also posted an apology video on his Instagram account.

While it was initially believed that his career had taken a hit, with Netflix and Sony quietly putting planned films with the actor on the side, Apple is mulling over a release strategy for its upcoming awards contender Emancipation, which had been completed before the incident. Earlier this week, it was announced that Oscar-winning Pakistani director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy had signed on to star in a project that will potentially star Smith.