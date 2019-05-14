Aladdin gave me the chance to use myself fully: Will Smith

Actor Will Smith says the Disney’s live-action feature, Aladdin, where he plays the fan-favourite character of Genie, has been the most fulfilling experience for him since his 1990s breakout sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The 50-year-old actor said the film offered him the “great opportunity” to employ all of his skills in order to play the character.

“This was the first project since ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ that has used so many of the things that I like to do. In this film I get to sing and dance and rap and perform and do comedy and drama, so it was a great opportunity to use myself fully as an artist,” Smith said in a statement.

The actor described his version of the beloved character as both “trickster and a mentor”.

“He is trying to guide Aladdin to the truth of the greatness that’s already within him and I love that idea… to be yourself. For me at this point in my life, I love playing a character that is trying to help a young boy become a man,” Smith added.

The Guy Ritchie-directed film, which also stars Naomi Scott as Pricess Jasmine and Mena Massoud as the title character, is set to release on May 24.