Will Smith not returning for Suicide Squad sequel

Will Smith, who played Deadshot in the David Ayer directorial, opted out of the Suicide Squad sequel due to scheduling issues. The Warner Bros film is slated to be released in August 2021.

Suicide Squad sequel will be directed by James Gunn. (Source: Will Smith/Instagram)

Will Smith will not be returning for the sequel of his 2016 DC-Warner Bros film Suicide Squad. The 50-year-old actor, who played Deadshot in the David Ayer directorial, exited the sequel due to scheduling issues. His departure from the project was amicable, reported Variety.

The sequel, which is being branded as a relaunch, will be directed by James Gunn.

The film would mark Gunn’s return to the director’s chair after Disney sacked him from Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 last July when his old offensive tweets resurfaced on social media.

Suicide Squad featured the characters of Deadshot, Harley Quinn, The Joker, Captain Boomerang and Killer Croc who are forced into the service of the government in exchange for lighter prison sentences.

Charles Roven and Peter Safran are attached as producers. Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder are acting as executive producers.

The Warner Bros film is slated to be released in August 2021.

