Will Smith, Michael B Jordan to star in I Am Legend sequel

Actors Will Smith and Michael B Jordan are set to star in and produce an I Am Legend sequel for Warner Bros. Oscar-winning writer Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel for the original 2007 movie, is on board to pen the follow-up as well.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

According to Deadline, Goldsman will also serve as a producer on the project alongside Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo of Outlier Society, Smith and Westbrook Studios co-president/head of motion pictures Jon Mone.

James Lassiter will serve as executive producer.

Plot details are currently under wraps and makers are yet to lock the director for the film.

I Am Legend, featuring Smith in an almost deserted post apocalyptic New York City amid zombies, minted USD 585.4 million worldwide.