Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence reteaming for Bad Boys sequel

Sony Pictures announced Tuesday that the untitled Bad Boys sequel, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is in early pre-production.

Will Smith and Martin LawrenceFILE - Co-stars Will Smith, left, and Martin Lawrence appear at a photo call for their film "Bad Boys for Life", in Paris on Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reteaming for a fourth Bad Boys movie, in one of Smith’s most high-profile new projects since the slap.

Sony Pictures announced Tuesday that the untitled Bad Boys sequel is in early pre-production. In a video posted on Instagram, Smith filmed himself driving to Lawrence’s house. Embracing at the door, Smith exclaims, “It’s about that time!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Development on the Bad Boys sequel, which follows 2020′s Bad Boys for Life, was reportedly put on hold after Smith hit Chris Rock at last March’s Academy Awards. But last May, Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman disputed those reports.

“There weren’t any brakes to pump because the car wasn’t moving,” said Rothman. “That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don’t think it’s really my place to comment, except to say that I’ve known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption.”

Shortly before the pandemic shuttered theaters, Bad Boys for Life was a box-office hit, grossing $426 million worldwide. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is returning for the fourth film, as are Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 10:44 IST
