Will Smith’s King Richard to be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green

Monsters and Men director Reinaldo Marcus Green will helm Will Smith starrer King Richard, according to Collider. The movie is based on Richard Williams, American tennis coach, and father of global tennis stars, Venus and Serena Williams.

Advertising

Tim and Trevor White are set to produce the film under the banner of Star Thrower Entertainment along with Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment. Warner Bros will distribute the film worldwide. Zach Baylin has written the script.

The synopsis of the film was revealed in March by Variety. As per the synopsis, the film “will center on Richard Williams overcoming hardship, skepticism, controversy, and his own troubled past to instruct his daughters, starting when they were four years old on the tennis courts of Compton, California — despite not having a background in tennis.”

The film has been scheduled to release on November 25, 2020 which is exactly a week after Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated epic science-fiction film Dune.

Advertising

Will Smith starred as comic-book supervillain Deadshot in 2016’s DC movie Suicide Squad. It was summarily panned by critics. He opted out of the soft reboot being helmed by James Gunn. He is currently filming Bad Boys for Life, an action-comedy that will release on January 17, 2020.

He is also gearing up for the release of Ang Lee’s science fiction film Gemini Man, which is currently in post-production. The film will release on October 11, 2019.