Will Smith is a big fan of Badshah’s Aladdin song

Indian rapper and musician Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, better known as Badshah, has found a fan in none other than Will Smith. Badshah has sung the “Sab Sahi Hai Bro” song for the Hindi dubbed version of Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin.

Advertising

Badshah recently posted a video message from Smith, who said, “Badshah! Great work, man! That’s beautiful. It’s funny, looking at the things you shot against what is in the movie. That’s some production you got there.”

He added, “When we were making the sequence, I kept saying to Guy Ritchie [the director], ‘Man, it gotta be Bollywood level! Don’t let the sequence be not Bollywod level. You know, the things I did with Ranveer… always wanted to be in a Bollywood sequence. This is beautiful. Love the work, man. Thank you, appreciate it.”

Will Smith plays the role of Genie, a supernatural creature locked inside a magical oil lamp. The character is inspired by the legend of Jinns, similar creatures in Arabic folklore. Legendary comedian and actor Robin Williams voiced the role in the original 1992 animated classic.

Advertising

The Hollywood star recently said in a statement, “This was the first project since ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ that has used so many of the things that I like to do. In this film I get to sing and dance and rap and perform and do comedy and drama, so it was a great opportunity to use myself fully as an artist.”

Aladdin stars Mena Massoud in the titular role. Naomi Scott plays his love-interest Princess Jasmine. Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, and Billy Magnussen also star in the film.

John August has co-written the screenplay with Ritchie.

Aladdin releases on May 24.