Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Emancipation teaser: Will Smith is back in his first major role since this year’s Oscar debacle. Watch video

This is Will Smith's first major role since the Oscar debacle earlier this year, where, after slapping presenter and comedian Chris Rock, the actor was barred from the Academy for a decade.

will smithWill Smith in the Emancipation teaser.

The first teaser of Hollywood star Will Smith‘s new historical drama, Emancipation, is out. The film, bankrolled by Apple, sees Will essaying the role of a slave who flees from the clutches of plantation owners.

As Will, who plays Peter, attempts to navigate the tough road (or lack thereof) ahead, he battles not only for his freedom, but for his very life.

The Antoine Fuqua directed drama’s teaser was released with a description that read, “An enslaved man embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with his family in this powerful film inspired by a true story. Emancipation, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Will Smith, premieres in theaters December 2, streaming on Apple TV+ December 9.”

This is Will Smith’s first major role since the Oscar debacle earlier this year, where, after slapping presenter and comedian Chris Rock, the actor was barred from the Academy for a decade. Will later resigned from the Academy, and has since apologised to Chris and his family publicly.

Also Read |Will Smith has never played a villain on screen, but slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 turned him into one

Emancipation was earlier slated to release this year, but its date was shifted to 2023, considering the chaos that followed the Oscar slapgate. However, the feature seems to be back on track as Emancipation will release in December this year.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 10:01:40 pm
